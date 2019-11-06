Chris Bailey's Forecast | Winter potential showing up

Rain is rolling into western Kentucky and this will overspread the state tonight into Thursday. The rain will be heavy at times and could even end as a period of wet snow for some. This is ahead of a big time temp drop with a true winter weather maker possible by early next week.

Rain will be heavy at times on Thursday as temps crash hard and fast from northwest to southeast. That can lead to a small period of rain/snow mix of even light snow and flurries, especially in the north.

Temps will be frigid from Thursday night through Saturday morning. Readings will be near 20 in some areas by Friday morning with wind chills in the low and mid teens. Highs may not get out of the 30s for Friday.

There’s a small flurry chance Friday night and early Saturday as temps drop back into the 20s. Highs for Saturday reach the 40s, but winds make it feel colder.

Sunday will be milder as highs reach the 50s ahead of our arctic front. This front arrives Monday with another major temp crash and this boundary may have a wave of low pressure along it. That could enhance our chance for snow around here Monday and Tuesday.

Temps behind this may flirt with record cold levels.