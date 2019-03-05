Chris Bailey's Forecast | Winter weather continues for a few more days

Frigid temps continue across the bluegrass state as we track a light flake maker into the region. This is the first of two flake makers coming in here before the week is over. After that, a busy and stormy setup takes shape.

Lows this morning hit the single digits in many areas and that’s rare for the month of March. Wind chills were below zero to boot. Clouds will increase this evening as a weak front drops in from the northwest. That will bring a few flurries or snow showers to the state.

Temperatures behind this may drop close to the single digits again tonight.

The next system moves in here on Thursday and will have a swath of snow on the leading edge of it. This may put down a swath of accumulating snow from northwest to southeast.

Temps start to climb on Friday then increase this weekend ahead of a major storm in the plains. That system will send gusty winds and the potential for strong storms our way.

