Chris Bailey's Forecast | Winter weather moves in

It's a windy and sometimes wet day across the bluegrass state as we get ready for a blast of winter weather. This moves in on Tuesday and carries us into Tuesday night with rain changing to sleet and snow then snow.

We will see one heck of a cutoff on the western side of this and pinpointing where this sets up is a pain in the backside. We will also see rain change to sleet and snow. How long it stays sleet in any one location will impact totals. I've added a locally higher to the 1"-4" region of eastern and southeastern Kentucky.

Temps drop by more than 30 degrees tonight with readings in the low 30s for much of Tuesday. Wind chills will be much colder.

Cold weather will be noted on Wednesday, but it's looking dry. Our next system rolls in with a mixed bag of weather by Friday.