Chris Bailey's Forecast | Winter weather on the way

It’s a much better weather day taking shape across the region, but we are still tracking a shower chance. The big news is the return of winter weather for the rest of February and a big switch to mild and stormy for early March.

The fun part of the program begins Wednesday as low pressure works through the region, dragging a strong cold front across Kentucky. Temps crash behind this front with rain changing to a period of light snow during the evening. From there, a strong northwest wind touches off snow showers for central and eastern Kentucky through early Thursday. With temps in the 20s, light accumulations and slick spots on area roads will be possible.

A clipper then moves quickly in behind this for Thursday night into Friday. Light accumulations are a good bet with this.

Another, albeit weaker, clipper then moves in late Friday night into Saturday with more light snow. Once again, light accumulations will be possible for some.

As March arrives Sunday, temps take off and may spike into the 50s. By early next week, MUCH milder air is pushing in here and I wouldn’t be surprised to see temps make a run at 70 at some point. This mild air may help fire up some pretty good thunderstorms as a system approaches from the west. The heavy rain potential looks to return.