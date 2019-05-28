Chris Bailey's Forecastt | Severe storms possible Wednesday

We have another steamy temperature day taking shape across Kentucky, but changes are on the way. A series of cold fronts will finally start impacting the weather around here, leading to a cooler looking and feeling pattern. This should also give us a better threat for showers and storms.

As a cold front sinks closer to the region from the northwest on Wednesday, a few rounds of showers and storms should be able to dive in from the west and northwest. This could bring strong to severe storms for some.

That front won’t actually move in until later Thursday as scattered showers and thunderstorms continue. Cooler temps will move in behind that as we start the month of June. Another front will try to follow that up by late this weekend or early next week.

The overall trend showing up is for more of a trough to develop across the eastern half of the country.

