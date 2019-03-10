Chris Johnson's Forecast | A dry stretch of weather takes over

After a stormy start to the weekend, mother nature sure did make up for it with today's weather! Dry and breezy conditions won out as highs hit the 50's for many spots. Not a bad way to wrap up the weekend and if you enjoyed today, the next few look pretty good too!

Tonight, not a lot changes with the forecast. Partly-mostly cloudy skies hang around as lows dip into the lower 30's.

The work week kicks off on a very nice note. Dry conditions continue Monday and Tuesday with most of Wednesday on the dry side. Temperatures for this stretch hit the 50's each day with a spike into the 60's Wednesday.

The spring feel really takes over Thursday as thermometers flirt with the 70º mark but with the warmer air comes the threat for more rain and storms. As of now, this system would clear out by Friday afternoon with cooler and drier weather settling in by next weekend.