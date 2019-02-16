Chris Johnson's Forecast | A lot of rain heading our way

The pattern remains VERY active as we stay on the milder side of things for the next week. You know what that means. Yes, plenty of rain will be heading our way, and it starts with the next round that arrives Sunday.

With cold temperatures in place, especially along 64 and north, a light wintry mix could put down a light glaze of ice in spots early tomorrow morning. This could cause a few issues, but temperatures should warm well above freezing leading to a plain rain taking over by mid-morning. Expect showers to hang around for the afternoon hours with highs in the mid-upper 40's.

A few flakes could fly Monday as mainly dry and chilly conditions prevail. Another system rolls in later Tuesday as rain chances ramp back up Tuesday evening. The threat for heavy rain will be there at times through the overnight period and much of Wednesday. Rising rivers, lakes, and creeks will continue to be an issue as the ground is very saturated. Flooding problems likely show up.

Unfortunately, it doesn't stop there. We track in another system late-week and into the weekend which brings in more rain. The threat for a few storms and heavy rain is there once again. Over the next week, many spots are in the running for 2-5"+ of rain. It certainly looks like a soggy stretch ahead.