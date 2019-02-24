Chris Johnson's Forecast | A much calmer and drier stretch ahead

What a week it has been. The past seven days have been very active with rounds of heavy rain and flooding. Fortunately, mother nature finally throws a break our way.

Tonight, clear skies eventually take over as a colder brand of air blows into town. Lows dip into the mid 20's for many spots, but winds remain breezy at times. Gusts up to 35 mph will be possible, and because of that wind, wind chills in the lower teens looks likely by Monday morning.

The work week kicks off on a calm and dry note. Highs are chilly Monday with thermometers in the 40's, but 50's quickly take over Tuesday as each day will offer up what we all need, some sunshine.

Clouds increase Wednesday afternoon as a mainly dry day prevails. A late day shower looks possible, but again, most stay dry with highs back in the 50's. Rain, even some snow chances slide back into the Commonwealth late-week before temperatures crash into the weekend. Highs in the 30's and 40's return next weekend with lows back into the teens.