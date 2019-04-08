Chris Johnson's Forecast | A pleasant and dry stretch ahead

It was a soggy start to the week with heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms impacting parts of central and eastern Kentucky. The good news is we're finally drying out as pleasant spring time temperatures prevail.

Tonight, a few showers remain possible but most dry out late. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies with mild lows in the low-mid 50's.

High pressure builds in bringing plenty of sunshine by Tuesday afternoon with more of the same Wednesday. Both days are dry and feel fantastic with highs in the upper 60's and low 70's! Enjoy it!

By late-week, a robust system will get its act together before dragging a strong cold front into Kentucky. Ahead of the front will be windy and warm conditions as highs soar close to 80º. On the flip side, rain and storm chances crank up late Thursday and into Friday. The Commonwealth briefly dries out Saturday before another soaker of a system arrives Sunday. Temperatures through the weekend will be much cooler with thermometers in the upper 50's and low 60's.