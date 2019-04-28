Chris Johnson's Forecast | A very warm stretch of weather ahead

Talk about a CHILLY end to the weekend. Highs in many spots struggled to hit the 60º mark with gusty winds. If you're missing those warmer temperatures, there is some good news ahead in the forecast.

Tonight, there will be a chill in the air. Partly cloudy skies hang around as lows drop into the mid 40's. You will most definitely need a light jacket if out late tonight or tomorrow morning!

Despite a cold start Monday, a southwest wind flow kicks in quick and allows temperatures to warm QUICKLY. Highs rebound Monday afternoon with temps soaring into the upper 70's. A shower or storm will be possible, but most stay dry.

Thermometers continue to climb both Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs hit the low 80's before storm chances return mid-week. Our next system finally moves in late-week as showers and storms look likely. Temperatures turn more seasonable late week and this weekend with highs in the upper 60's and low 70's. As of right now, Derby Day looks excellent, but rain chances are set to return by the end of next weekend!