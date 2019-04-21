Chris Johnson's Forecast | A warmer stretch of weather returns

Despite the ugly start we had to the holiday weekend, mother nature sure did make up for it today. After some early morning fog and cloud cover, sunny skies prevailed with pleasant highs around 70º. Not a bad way to wrap up the weekend and the Easter holiday!

Tonight, skies remain clear as cooler temperatures settle in. Lows eventually drop into the mid-upper 40's.

Monday kicks off another beautiful stretch of weather for the Bluegrass. Warmer temperatures surge in as highs top out in the mid-upper 70s. We'll see nearly identical thermometer readings again Tuesday with a late day shower possible. The good news is most stay dry until Tuesday night.

Rain and storm chances are set to increase mid-late week as a quick-hitting system zips through. Scattered showers and a few storms become possible Wednesday and Thursday before drying back out late-week and into the first part of the weekend. Temperatures hang tough in the 70's through Sunday before another system brings rain chances back to the Commonwealth.