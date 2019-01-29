Chris Johnson's Forecast | Another arctic blast and snow showers ahead

An arctic front slides into town tonight and along with it comes more snow showers. In spots, some very minor accumulations will be possible. Some could see a quick coating to a half-inch of snow by early Wednesday morning and could provide for a few slick spots on the roadways.

The bigger weather story with this second front will be the bitterly cold air it brings. Lows tonight drop into the single digits with wind chill values running as cold as 20º below zero! That is dangerously cold if you're not adequately layered up and out in it for an extended period. Be sure to bring those pets inside as well!

Flurries/snow showers linger Wednesday morning before wrapping up later in the day. Partly sunny skies eventually break out, but the sun does little in the way of warming us up. Highs only top out around 10º as wind chill values remain below zero for the day.

Highs climb into the teens Thursday as the cold remains along with a few flakes that could fly. The good news? Well, the cold snap only lasts a few days before temperatures quickly recover. Highs rebound into the 30's by Friday with rain and snow chances a possibility. Temperatures continue to surge into the weekend as highs top out well into the 50's by Sunday. Thermometers could flirt with 60 early next week as a couple of systems look to bring more rain chances to central and eastern Kentucky.