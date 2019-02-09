Chris Johnson's Forecast | Another soggy stretch on deck

It's been a beautiful but colder start to the weekend. Temperatures started in the teens this morning before climbing into the 30's for afternoon highs. Overall, it wasn't a bad day with lots of sunshine and dry conditions.

Looking ahead for the rest of your weekend, we track in our next system. Yes, it's a pattern that looks busy and soggy at that. By Sunday morning, we'll see our next wave of energy move in. Initially, it brings a light wintry mix to parts of central and western Kentucky. This could put down a light glaze of ice in spots and cause for some concern with travel for a few hours Sunday morning. Otherwise, look for thermometers to rise well above freezing as a plain rain takes over.

Unfortunately, the rain chances are just getting started as the weekend wraps and the work week arrives. Similar to last week, a boundary lays out across the state as several disturbances impact the region. Rounds of heavy rain take over through Tuesday with amounts ranging between 1-3+". Flooding issues likely arise as temperatures surge into the 50's for this period.

A break in the action arrives Wednesday and Thursday with cooler temperatures in the 40's. But as I mentioned, the pattern is action-packed, and more rain chances ramp up late week!