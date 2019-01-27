Chris Johnson's Forecast | Arctic air and snow chances on deck

After some much needed sunshine and seasonable temperatures to wrap up the weekend, it looks like we'll see one more fairly nice day before significant changes arrive Monday night. First, let's talk about the good. Tonight, partly cloudy skies prevail as calm and cold conditions continue. Lows drop into the mid-upper 20's as a cold night wins out.

We kick off the work week on a pretty nice note. A mix of sun and clouds take over for much of Monday as breezy winds pick up and highs hit the mid-upper 40's. Enjoy it while you can, Monday will be the warmest day over the next seven!

By Monday night, winds remain breezy and rain chances move in before bitterly cold air crashes in behind this system. Rain initially kicks things off before a transition to all snow takes over. Light-moderate snow will fall across central and eastern Kentucky with light accumulations likely by Tuesday morning. Parts of central, southern, and eastern Kentucky are in the running for 1-2". 2-4" will be possible for far southeastern Kentucky.

The bitterly cold air hangs around through mid-late week with a couple more light snow makers that sweep through the Commonwealth. Highs for this period only hit the low-mid teens with sub-zero or near zero lows. Factor in breezy winds, feel-like temperatures or wind chills will range between -5º to -15º below zero at times! One thing is for sure, you better layer up for the following week.