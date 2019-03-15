Chris Johnson's Forecast | Calmer weather arrives for the weekend

After a stormy day across the Commonwealth Thursday, mother nature is throwing some calmer and much cooler weather our way.

Tonight, the clouds hang around with a small chance for a few sprinkles perhaps a shower. The good news is most stay dry as temperatures drop into the upper 20's and lower 30's.

Looking ahead for the weekend, conditions look pretty good. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with chilly highs in the mid-upper 40's. Sunday looks like more of the same with highs a touch milder around 50º. A system slides in just to our north late day while providing a small chance for a few showers. Otherwise, conditions are dry Sunday night and into Monday with cold lows in the 20's.

The drying trend rolls on into the new work week with more sunshine and highs in the upper 40's Monday and Tuesday. Another system arrives mid-week as rain chances make a return. Temperatures eventually warm back into the 50's for highs by this time next week.