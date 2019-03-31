Chris Johnson's Forecast | Cold temperatures settle in

After a stormy start to the weekend, mother nature is throwing some dry conditions back to the Bluegrass. The only downfall is the chilly temperatures and it looks like that chill hangs around through the first part of the work week.

Tonight, mostly clear skies take over as winds calm. With high-pressure building in, this will set the stage for a cold night. Lows bottom out in the low-mid 20's as widespread frost shows up. A Freeze Warning remains in effect for a good chunk of central and eastern Kentucky through tonight. Any sensitive vegetation should be covered up and protected from the hard frost.

Monday kicks off on a cold note but temperatures rebound into the upper 40's and low 50's. Despite the cool temperatures, dry and sunny conditions prevail. By mid-late week, thermometers really surge as the spring feel quickly returns. Sunny and dry conditions take us through much of Thursday as highs hit the 60's in many areas. Unfortunately, our next system ramps up Thursday night and Friday as rain chances make a return to the Commonwealth. This system is expected to clear out just in time for the weekend as dry weather takes over.