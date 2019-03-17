Chris Johnson's Forecast | Cooler conditions kick off the new work week

Overall, it was another beautiful day for the Bluegrass! A mix of sun and clouds won out with pleasant highs in the 50's area-wide. Conditions remain dry tonight as skies begin to clear. Another reinforcing shot of cool air settles in a while taking lows back into the upper 20's.

The new work week kicks off on a cold but sunny note. Highs only reach the mid-upper 40's Monday afternoon before climbing into the low 50's Tuesday. Each day will bring dry conditions.

Rain chances are set to increase by mid-week as our next system works into the Ohio Valley. This isn't a big-time rainmaker by any means, but scattered showers will show up late Wednesday and linger into Thursday. Conditions dry out Friday and much of the weekend before thermometers spike into the 50's and 60's for highs! One thing is for sure the spring feel looks like a good bet heading through next weekend and into early next week!