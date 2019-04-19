Chris Johnson's Forecast | Dreary and cool stretch continues

It's not been an ideal end to the work week, and it looks like the ugly weather hangs around into the first part of your Easter weekend.

Tonight, rain becomes likely and will be heavy at times. A few thunderstorms will also be possible, and some could be on the stronger side. We've talked about it for a bit now, and the chance is still there for some wet snowflakes to try and mix in. While nothing major is expected, it's still impressive to mention the snow word in late April! Otherwise, look for chilly lows as temperatures dip into the mid-upper 30's.

Not a lot changes with the forecast Saturday as this upper-level low spins out across the Ohio Valley. This means more cloud cover, breezy winds, chilly temperatures, and showers. Yeah, it's another dreary day with highs only in the low-mid 40's.

Despite the weekend starting off on an ugly note, conditions vastly improve by Easter. Highs soar back into the mid-upper 60's under mostly sunny skies. The thermometers continue to rebound into the 70's Monday and Tuesday as conditions are mainly dry.

Our next shot at rain arrives late Tuesday with another system moving in Wednesday and Thursday. Showers wrap up Thursday night as dry weather returns Friday with pleasant temperatures in the low-mid 70's.