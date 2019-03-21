Chris Johnson's Forecast | Drier and cooler conditions on tap

Gusty showers producing small hail and even a few rumbles of thunder will continue to work through central and eastern Kentucky this afternoon/evening. By tonight, the cold front slides through the state as conditions dry out and partly cloudy skies linger. Much colder air moves in with lows in the low-mid 30's.

Dry and cooler conditions settle in Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 40's and low 50's. Winds remain breezy at times each day while adding a chill to the air. The good news is partly-mostly sunny skies prevail!

Our next system arrives late Sunday as rain chances return. Breezy and mild conditions take over as highs soar into the 60's. Mild temperatures hang around Monday as showers and thunderstorms look likely. Conditions dry out Tuesday afternoon with cooler temperatures in the 40's and 50's. A quick spike into the 60's return this time next week as more rain chances crank up.