Chris Johnson's Forecast | Flood threat continues with strong storms possible

It's been an active start to the weekend with heavy rain and significant flooding issues showing up across southern and southeastern Kentucky. Unfortunately, everyone gets in on the action tonight with another a couple more shots of heavy rain and flash flooding potential.

A strong cold front will track across the Commonwealth through tonight while throwing strong, even a few severe storms our way, and torrential rainfall. Obviously, with a very saturated ground from previous rains, it will not take a lot to put some areas in a dangerous spot. River, lake, and creek flooding will all be something to monitor closely. An additional 1-3"+ will be possible.

As far as the strong-severe storm threat is concerned, flash flooding and damaging winds are the primary concerns. There is a small chance a quick spin-up tornado could develop along this broken line, but chances are on the lower end. Otherwise, look for this activity to move through tonight/early Sunday morning before conditions dry out. As the front blows through, wind gusts between 40-50 mph at times will be possible for much of the day. Downed trees could be a big-time problem with such a wet ground in place.

Dry conditions take over Sunday but also continue through Tuesday. Very much needed. Then we track in some light rain chances mid-late week. A few flakes could fly during this period as temperatures crash back into the 30's for highs Saturday.