Chris Johnson's Forecast | Heavy rain threat ramps up for the new work week

After an icy and dicey start to the morning for some, it's been all about the rain today. Unfortunately, a boundary stalls out across the region as several rounds of rain work across the Commonwealth for the work week. Plenty of rain chances and a significant flood threat likely shows up.

The showers eventually come to an end late tonight as lows drop into the low-mid 30's. A few flakes could fly Monday morning as clouds linger and highs only hit the 30's.

As we look ahead, it's an action-packed forecast that features one busy weather pattern. For us, that means more rain chances. Our next round arrives Tuesday evening and continues through Wednesday. This could start as a wintry mix before a cold rain would win out. Rain likely continues through mid-week before catching a bit of a break between disturbances.

By late-week, showers linger Thursday as temperatures hit the 40's and 50's. However, our next wave of rain ramps up Friday and rolls through the weekend. Highs for this period jump into the 60's.

There will be a significant concern for river flooding and flash flooding for the next seven days. Rain totals will range between 3-6"+ with locally higher amounts possible (especially for southern and southeastern Kentucky). Regardless, it'll be important to stay weather aware as we move through this soggy stretch.