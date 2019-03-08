Chris Johnson's Forecast | High winds and strong storms arrive for the weekend

After morning rain and snow, activity finally wrapped up through the afternoon hours as conditions started to dry out. But the drying trend doesn't last long before we track in another system Saturday afternoon.

Tonight, conditions are dry as mostly cloudy skies win out. Look for chilly lows with temperatures in the mid-upper 30's.

Our next system cranks up Saturday afternoon and evening while bringing the threat for strong storms, high winds, and heavy rainfall. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms start early Saturday afternoon and continue into early Sunday morning. Some strong storms are possible while bringing the threat for gusty-damaging winds and heavy rain. A small chance is there for a quick isolated spin-up tornado, but the best chances seem to reside along the I-65 corridor and points westward. Otherwise, temperatures are milder with highs around 60º.

Rain wraps up early Sunday as we catch a few dry days. Temperatures for this stretch climb into the 50's for highs with lows in the 30's. Thermometers spike into the mid-upper 60's late week as another strong system barrels through the region. Strong storms will once again be possible before drying out into the first part of next weekend.