Chris Johnson's Forecast | Light snow wraps up as arctic air invades

It was a quick hitting system that rolled through the Commonwealth bringing rain to the southeast and moderate snow for parts of central and eastern Kentucky. Many spots picked up a coating - 1" of snow before winding down by late afternoon.

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies hang around along with a few flurries. Most are dry and very cold as lows drop into the upper teens and low 20's. Watch area roadways for icy/slick spots tonight and tomorrow morning.

The week starts on a calm but frigid note. Highs struggle to hit the 30º mark through mid-week as unseasonably cold air settles in. Overnight lows drop deep into the teens with single digit wind chill values possible both Monday and Tuesday morning. The good news is, conditions are dry through mid-week.

As of now, it looks like another system slides into town late-week while bringing more rain and snow chances back into the Bluegrass. However, temperatures quickly warm Friday into the 40's before hitting the 60's Sunday. We could see a quick flip to spring-like weather with mild highs and thunderstorms to round out next weekend.