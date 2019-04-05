Chris Johnson's Forecast | May feel takes over with more storm chances ahead

After a rainy and dreary day across the Bluegrass, a quick shot of nice weather is set to return this weekend before more rain chances kick in.

Tonight, partly-mostly cloudy skies hang around as lows only drop into the 50's. It's a mild night as patchy fog develops late.

The weekend starts on a relatively nice note. A mix of sun and clouds prevail Saturday afternoon as a May feel takes over. Look for warmer highs to surge in with thermometers hitting the low-mid 70's! Be sure to get out and enjoy it!

Our next shot at rain and storms return Sunday. A system will edge closer to the Commonwealth as warm, moist air surges in from the south. Scattered storms will be possible into Sunday afternoon as highs hit the mid-upper 70's. A few strong-severe storms will be possible during this time frame.

Rain and strong storm chances continue Monday with highs around 70º. Drier weather takes over late Tuesday and Wednesday before another system delivers more storm chances to the forecast. One thing is for sure; the pattern is an active one over the next seven days!