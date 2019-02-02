Chris Johnson's Forecast | Mild air surges in through the weekend

It's hard to believe that we were in the single digits for highs just a few days ago and earlier today we topped out near 60º! If you enjoyed today's forecast, you'll really like what's ahead.

Tonight, look for calm conditions with a few clouds out there. Otherwise, lows drop into the mid-upper 30's.

Superbowl Sunday shapes up to be another beautiful day. Breezy and mild conditions continue as thermometers climb into the lower 60's for highs. Throw in a little breeze with those warm temperatures, Sunday should feel fantastic!

As we head into another work week, the pattern turns very active. Mild temperatures in the 50's and 60's hang around through mid-week, but rain chances return as early as Monday afternoon. Several systems slide through the Ohio Valley with a heavy rain threat showing up mid-late week. Thunderstorms are possible Thursday before another temperature crash arrives Friday. Rain and snow chances show up Friday with a potential wintry weather system into the weekend. Highs by Saturday only reach the 30's as the real winter feel returns.

