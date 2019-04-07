Chris Johnson's Forecast | More rain and a few storms ahead Monday

It's been an active end to the work week for the Bluegrass! Scattered showers and thunderstorms have rumbled across the state, and it looks like those rain chances hang around through Monday.

Tonight, coverage in showers and storms wind down, but a few showers will remain a possibility. Most are dry, and it's brief as lows only drop into the upper 60's and lower 70's.

Monday kicks off on a soggy note. Another wave of rain and embedded thunderstorms look to impact the Commonwealth once again. While the severe threat isn't there, breezy winds and heavy rain at times will be likely. Otherwise, look for rain chances to hang around into Monday evening before conditions dry out Monday night.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, the system that delivered rain chances Monday is long gone, and boy does the forecast look good. Sunny skies take over each day as thermometers hit the upper 60's and low 70's! Our next system takes aim at the Ohio Valley into Thursday night and Friday with rain and storm chances returning. Highs top out close to 80 Thursday before cooling into the low-mid 60's Friday. Showers wrap up Friday evening with a dry Saturday ahead. Unfortunately, the pattern remains active as another system cranks up more heavy rain to round out next weekend!