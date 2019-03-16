Chris Johnson's Forecast | Pleasant stretch of weather continues

It has been a beautiful start to the weekend and much needed! Sunny skies won out as chilly temperatures settled in. All in all, it was a great start to the weekend.

Tonight, nothing changes with the forecast. Look for clear skies to continue as cold temperatures prevail. Lows drop into the upper 20's once again making for a frosty start Sunday morning.

By Sunday afternoon, clouds increase as a quick-hitting system slides through the Ohio Valley. There's a small chance for a shower or two, but most will stay dry. Otherwise, look for highs to hit the lower 50's in many spots.

Highs remain cooler in the upper 40's and low 50's to kick off the work week as dry weather returns. Our next rain maker ramps up by mid-week as showers break out for the first day of spring (Wednesday). Chilly showers linger Thursday before conditions dry out Friday and the first part of the weekend. Thermometers quickly climb close to 60 Friday and into the mid 60's Saturday as the spring feel takes over!