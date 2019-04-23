Chris Johnson's Forecast | Rain and storm chances ramp up

A cold front swings into town late this afternoon and evening as scattered showers and storms develop. While this will not be a washout/widespread event, some storms could be on the stronger side bringing gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Otherwise, activity diminishes tonight as dry conditions take over late. Look for lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday offers up more clouds than sun with a few isolated showers and storms for the day. Best chances for rain show up through the afternoon hours with slightly cooler highs around 70°.

Our next system builds in Thursday while bringing more moisture along with it. Widespread rain and storms chances kick in through Thursday night as highs climb into the lower 70s. Showers eventually come to an end by early Friday morning.

The work week wraps up a reasonably nice and dry note. Highs hit the 70s once again before rain chances make a return to the Commonwealth for the weekend.