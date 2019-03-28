Chris Johnson's Forecast | Rain and storm chances ramp up into the weekend

After what has been a beautiful stretch of weather for the Commonwealth, all good things must come to an end. While tonight remains dry, cloud cover starts increasing as temperatures drop into the upper 40's and lower 50's.

Rain chances make a return starting Friday as scattered showers look like a good bet, especially for parts of central and western Kentucky. Everyone gets in on some shower action by late day Friday as highs remain pleasant in the low-mid 60's. Winds are breezy at times and may gust up to 30 mph.

More widespread rain and storm chances roll in as we kick off the weekend. A strong system will drag a cold front through the state as showers and storms become likely throughout the day. Gusty winds and a few strong storms will be possible along with heavy rain. Showers eventually come to an end early Sunday while colder air crashes the party. A few could see some snowflakes especially in eastern Kentucky, but nothing significant is expected. Otherwise, look for highs in the 40's Sunday afternoon.

The new work week kicks off on a cooler but dry note. Sunshine takes over through the first half of next week as highs rebound into the 60's. Rain and storm chances are set to return this time next week as the active pattern ramps up once again.