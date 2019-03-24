Chris Johnson's Forecast | Rain chances and cooler temperatures return

It's been a cloudy and mild day across the Bluegrass state with temperatures hitting the mid-upper 60's. Some spots did see a few sprinkles or a stray shower, but most stayed dry.

Tonight, cloudy skies continue as showers, and even a few thunderstorms become likely. Temperatures are cool as lows drop into the 40's.

Monday arrives on a somewhat dreary note. Overcast skies win out as temperatures hit the 50's early on. Scattered showers remain likely through the afternoon period before temperatures start dropping. Many likely fall into the 40's by late afternoon as breezy winds pick up while adding a chill to the air.

Rain chances come to an end Monday night as cooler air settles in. Lows drop into the 20's Monday night before hitting the upper 40's and lower 50's for highs Tuesday. The good news? A dry stretch of weather takes over through late-week as thermometers quickly spike. Highs soar into the mid-upper 60's Thursday - Saturday as our next rain maker arrives for the weekend.