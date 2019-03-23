Chris Johnson's Forecast | Rain chances make a return late weekend

It was a beautiful start to the weekend with temperatures climbing well into the 50's for many across the Commonwealth. Overall, you couldn't have asked for a better start!

Tonight, clouds increase as calm and cold conditions win out. Lows drop into the mid 30's as everyone remains dry.

The cloud cover thickens up as we head deeper into Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies eventually take over as highs still climb into the 60's. While most stay dry through the day, a few showers become possible into the evening and overnight hours. Lows are chilly with temperatures in the 40's.

Showers and even a few rumbles of thunder look likely Monday before rain chances come to an end Monday evening. Temperatures are a touch cooler with highs in the 50's and eventually fall into the 40's by late afternoon.

High pressure builds in Tuesday as another dry stretch of weather settles in. Temperatures are chilly Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 40's but expect a quick bump in thermometers by mid-late week. Highs climb into the 50's Wednesday, 60's Thursday, and near 70º by Saturday before rain chances are set to return next weekend.