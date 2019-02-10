Chris Johnson's Forecast | Rounds of heavy rain and a flood threat on the way

After a light wintry mix for parts of central and western Kentucky this morning, warmer air started to surge in, and a plain rain won out for everyone. Unfortunately, tonight begins what will be one of many rounds of rain that track into the Bluegrass state through Tuesday.

A Flood Watch kicks in tonight and lasts until Tuesday afternoon as the heavy rain threat cranks up at times for this period. With an already saturated ground and more rain on the way, river flooding and flash flood issues likely show-up. Rainfall amounts range from 2-4" for many with 1-3" on the table to our far east and southeast. Look for temperatures to surge into the 50's for highs Monday and Tuesday.

By Wednesday, the rain finally pulls eastward with the system as a few flakes could fly on the backside. Highs turn much cooler with readings in the lower 40's Wednesday afternoon.

Hopefully, you can enjoy the break while you can, our next rainmaker arrives Thursday night and brings more rain to the forecast through Friday. Cold air crashes in, and we could see a little snow fly Friday night. Highs tank into the 30's for the weekend as dry conditions prevail.