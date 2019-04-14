Chris Johnson's Forecast | Severe storms likely, a brief cool down ahead

It's an active weather day here across the Bluegrass. With plenty of sunshine through the late morning and early afternoon hours, this has added plenty of juice for strong-severe storm development today.

All severe weather modes will be possible with damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. The best areas to see this storm activity will be along and east of the I-75 corridor. It will be essential to stay weather aware through the first part of this evening.

By tonight, the strong cold front finally pushes eastward while taking all rain and storm chances along with it. While cloudy skies hang around, much cooler air will settle in. Look for cold lows in the mid-upper 30's

The new work week starts on a chilly note. Winds remain breezy as highs only hit the mid 50's under partly-mostly sunny skies. The drying trend rolls on through mid-week with highs quickly rebounding into the 70's. Another powerful system likely impacts the region late Thursday and into Friday. This will bring the threat for another round of strong storms and heavy rainfall. Showers linger Friday and Saturday as cooler highs in the 50's settle in once again.

