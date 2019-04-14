Chris Johnson's Forecast | Severe storms possible later today

It is an active start to our Sunday across the Commonwealth. Heavy rain continues to fall in many areas before most see a brief break in the action. During this period, a warm front will lift northward as gusty winds up to 40+ mph crank up from the south. Temperatures start surging as well along with plenty of moisture ahead of an incoming cold front. By late morning and early afternoon, storms are expected to fire up, and some severe storms look likely.

Primary threats will be damaging winds and hail, but an isolated spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. The best area for severe weather will be along and east of I-75.

Tonight, a powerful cold front will swing through while delivering a much cooler shot of air. The good news is rain and storm chances come to an end as a dry night prevails. Look for chilly lows in the mid-upper 30's.

A stretch of calm weather takes over through mid-week with plenty of sunshine returning. Monday starts off cool with highs only in the 50's but thermometers rebound quickly into the 70's by Tuesday and Wednesday. Another potent storm system likely rolls into town later Thursday and early Friday. Strong-severe storms will be possible once again with highs surging into the upper 70's by late-week.