Chris Johnson's Forecast | Severe threat increasing for Sunday

It’s a calm start to the weekend as temperatures remain on the cooler side this morning. The good news is thermometers rebound quickly into the upper 60s for highs this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. A small chance is there for a shower, but most stay dry. Overall, not a bad day!

Tonight, we start tracking significant changes. A strong low-pressure system will crank up to our south before tracking northeastward into the state Sunday. Showers and storms will be likely late tonight with heavy rain and gusty winds possible. Lows are mild and only drop into the mid 50's.

By Sunday, a strong cold front will blast through the state while ramping up the severe threat. With plenty of moisture and storm energy in place, strong-severe storms look likely. Storm threats will include damaging winds, hail, and a few isolated tornadoes. The severe threat is expected to last into Sunday evening before coming to an end. Rain finally wraps up Sunday night with a few dry days into next week. Another severe threat could show up late next week.