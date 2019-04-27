Chris Johnson's Forecast | Showers linger, turning breezy and cooler

A cold front will continue to work through the Commonwealth tonight while keeping scattered rain chances around. Expect winds to turn breezy tonight with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Look for conditions to dry out late with lows in the lower 50's.

Sunday starts off cloudy and damp with cool temperatures in the 50's for the morning hours. Winds remain breezy through this period while adding a chill to the air. Clouds will start breaking up by the afternoon hours as partly-mostly sunny skies take over. Temperature-wise it stays cooler with highs around 60º.

If you're missing the warmer temperatures, don't worry, thermometers climb in a hurry. Highs rebound nicely into the 70's Monday with 80's returning by mid-week. A few showers or storms will be possible along the way, but most stay dry for this period. By late-week, our next system cranks up as showers and thunderstorms look likely. As of right now, the system would pull eastward by Friday night leading to a dry Derby weekend!