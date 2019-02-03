Chris Johnson's Forecast | Spring-like feel rolls on as an active pattern ramps up

Alright mother nature, you certainly outdid yourself today. It was phenomenal feel that took over as highs soared into the mid-upper 60's under mostly sunny skies. Throw in a little breeze at times; today was perfect for the warm weather lovers. As we look ahead, the spring-like feel hangs around while the pattern turns very active over the next week.

A quick hitting system moves through starting Monday while bringing breezy showers late afternoon and into the evening hours. It's not a soaking rain by any means, but showers look like a good bet for this period. Highs Monday remain mild with readings in the 60's under partly cloudy skies.

The pattern cranks up into mid-week as a boundary lays out across the region. Several systems will ride along this boundary across the Commonwealth as rain chances look likely both Wednesday and Thursday. With a lot of warmth and moisture showing up with this setup, heavy rain amounts seem likely. 1-3"+ amounts tally up through Thursday as highs remain mild in the low-mid 60's. Local flooding issues will be possible.

A quick switch back to winter arrives Friday with rain and snow chances possible, especially Friday morning. Conditions dry out Friday afternoon and Saturday as highs only reach the 30's. Another system moves in late next weekend and could deliver more rain and snow chances to the Bluegrass.