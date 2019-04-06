Chris Johnson's Forecast | Storm threat increases Sunday

After a beautiful start to the weekend, rain and storm chances are set to increase late weekend and early next week. Tonight, the clouds hang around as partly cloudy skies prevail. Lows are mild as temperatures only drop into the middle 50's.

Sunday kicks off on a breezy and mild note. Isolated showers and storms will be possible through the morning hours before catching a brief break. Another round of storms likely develops into the afternoon and evening hours. It's this batch that could pack a punch. A few strong-severe storms will be possible while bringing the threats for heavy rains, gusty-damaging winds, and hail. The tornado threat is low, but a quick spin-up cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, look for highs in the low-mid 70's.

Another round of rain and storm chances kick off the new work week as the active pattern rolls on. While the severe threat isn't as high as Sunday, heavy rain and rumbles of thunder look likely Monday as temperatures climb into the upper 60's and low 70's.

Once we get past Monday, drier weather makes a quick return Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days look really nice with thermometers in the lower 70's. Enjoy the pleasant and dry feel while you can as more storm chances return late-week.