Chris Johnson's Forecast | Strong-severe storms ramp up

It's an active start to the weekend across central and eastern Kentucky. A strong low-pressure system and its attendant cold front will sweep through the state while throwing a line of strong-severe storms our way this evening. Primary threats with storm activity will be damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. The risk is low for a brief spin-up tornado, but it remains a possibility.

This line is expected to track through central and eastern Kentucky this evening before pushing eastward late tonight. Temperatures crash into the upper 20's and low 30's by Sunday morning with a few flakes of snow that could fly, especially for eastern Kentucky. The good news is conditions are dry but very chilly Sunday afternoon as skies gradually clear out with highs in the low-mid 40's. Sunday night, temperatures turn cold as lows drop deep into the 20's. A Freeze Watch remains in place as damage to any sensitive vegetation likely occurs.

The drying trend rolls on for the first half of the work week. Conditions remain chilly Monday with highs back into the low 50's under sunny skies. Thermometers continue to climb into the 60's by mid-week and close to 70º late next week. Unfortunately, the warmer air comes at the expense of more rain and storm chances that show up into Friday. As of right now, it looks like showers would linger into early Saturday before a dry weekend would take over!