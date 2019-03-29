Chris Johnson's Forecast | Strong storms possible for the weekend

Scattered showers will hang around the forecast for tonight, but washout conditions aren't expected. For any evening plans, keep the umbrellas handy as a few hit and miss showers remain possible. Otherwise, look for mild lows in the low-mid 50's.

The pattern turns more active as we head into the first part of the weekend. A low-pressure system and cold front finally work into the Commonwealth as storm chances ramp up. Widespread rain and storm chances will be likely with a few strong storms possible. The main threat with any activity through the afternoon and evening hours will be heavy rains and gusty winds. Otherwise, look for another breezy and mild day with highs in the mid 60's.

Colder air crashes the party into Saturday night as lows tank into the 30's. A few flakes could fly before the system finally pulls eastward, and conditions dry out. The chill settles in Sunday as highs only hit the 40's with overnight lows in the mid 20's.

Another dry stretch takes over into early next week as highs rebound back into the 60's. Rain chances make a return this time next week as the pattern turns active once again!