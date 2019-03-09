Chris Johnson's Forecast | Strong storms remain possible for the Commonwealth

A powerful system will deliver rounds of heavy rain and stronger thunderstorms across central and eastern Kentucky for tonight. While the best threat for severe weather shows up across western Kentucky, high winds, heavy rainfall, and localized flooding issues are the main concerns.

The severe threat will significantly diminish late tonight as showers and storms finally pull eastward. However, gusty winds up to 45+ mph remain possible and could lead to some issues. Downed trees and power outages could show up in spots. Otherwise, look for chilly lows in the middle 40's.

After an active start to the week, mother nature finally throws some drier weather our way. Breezy and dry conditions win out Sunday as sunshine returns. Highs are pleasant with thermometers hitting the mid 50's. Look for the drying trend to roll on through mid-week with highs in the 50's each day.

By late next week, it looks like another system brings more rain and storm chances to the forecast as temperatures spike into the 60's. Dry weather would follow into next weekend with cooler highs in the 40's.