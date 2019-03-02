Chris Johnson's Forecast | Tracking a wintry mess for Sunday

It's a busy forecast ahead as we round out the weekend. Our next system starts moving in late tonight while bringing rain and snow chances for many across the Commonwealth.

While most are dry tonight, rain starts moving into southern Kentucky by early Sunday morning. Look for this precipitation to spread northward throughout the day as areas along I-64 and northward pick up on light snow. Temperatures tomorrow are warmest to our south with highs in the upper 30's. Low-mid 30's win out for central and northern parts of the state.

By Sunday mid-late afternoon, the low will track eastward while pulling much colder air in from the northwest. This is when the rain begins to transition to light snow for areas to the south and southeast. By this point, everyone will see light snow falling. Light accumulations remain possible across the board with the highest amounts across central/northern Kentucky. Many are in the running for 1-3" with an inch or less likely for southern Kentucky.

Light snow finally wraps up Sunday night and into Monday before an arctic air mass moves in. Highs only hit the 20's through Wednesday with lows deep into the teens. Wind chills at times will make it feel even colder. Dry conditions roll on into mid-week before another system brings a shot at rain and snow chances. Light snow accumulations look possible with this setup late-week.