Chris Johnson's Forecast | Tracking more snow chances and an arctic shot of air

We'll track in another quick hitting system that slides through the Commonwealth this evening and tonight. It will bring some light snow along with it. However, this is a weaker system similar to the one that worked through the state Friday night. With that said, some spots are in the running for light snow accumulations, especially along and north of the I-64 corridor. Across these areas, a coating - 1" of snow is possible. Otherwise, look for lows to drop off into the mid-upper 20's.

This system will be a somewhat of an appetizer for what's ahead. An arctic front takes aim at the Ohio Valley Monday night and Tuesday while bringing accumulating snow chances and a brutally cold shot of air. Initially, a rain-snow mix ramps up Monday night before cold air crashes in and changes everything over to snow. Temperatures hit the 40's Monday for highs before crashing into the teens Monday night. Temperatures stay in the teens for highs Tuesday afternoon as light snow wraps up.

But it doesn't stop there. Snow showers remain possible through midweek as highs run 20-25º below normal. Thermometers only hit the mid-upper teens for highs for Wednesday and Thursday with light snow chances hanging around. During this cold period, wind chills look brutal and likely run well below zero at times.

Conditions finally "warm up" into the weekend where highs climb back into the 30's before another system brings rain and snow chances towards the end of next weekend.