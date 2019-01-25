Chris Johnson's Forecast | Tracking more snow chances through the weekend

A frigid start to the morning leads to a cold afternoon. Wind chill values later today are in the single digits/teens with highs only hitting the low 20s. Our first light snow maker arrives tonight while providing breezy winds and snow showers. Little to no accumulations are expected.

This system will kick off what will be a cold and snowy pattern for the Bluegrass. Another light snow maker moves in Saturday night/Sunday while cranking out more snow chances. Light accumulations are a possibility. Outside of the snow, look for cold temperatures with highs in the low 30s and lows deep into the 20s.

Our third system of interest arrives Monday night and into Tuesday. This system will have more moisture to work with and could provide for better snow accumulations across the Commonwealth.

In behind this system looks like the coldest air of the season to show up. Throw a potential snowpack into the mix, and highs struggle to get out of the teens with overnight lows around zero or just below! That’s not including the wind chill! Get ready, the heart of winter is heading our way!