Chris Johnson's Forecast | Warm temperatures continue with a few storms Tuesday

What a beautiful start to the work week it has been! Lots of blue skies and sunshine won out with warmer temperatures in the 70s! Not bad at all!

Tonight, calm conditions continue as mostly clear skies hang around. Lows are pleasant as temperatures drop into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Our next system starts edging closer to the state Tuesday as clouds increase and highs flirt with the 80° mark. Breezy winds pick up as a few isolated showers and storms become possible late afternoon/evening. A few strong storms containing gusty winds and hail looks possible.

Rain and storm chances continue both Wednesday and Thursday with more widespread activity taking over Thursday. A few early morning showers linger Friday before dry conditions kick in Friday afternoon - Saturday. Highs hang tough in the 70s through late week and the weekend with our next system arriving later Sunday.