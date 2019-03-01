Chris Johnson's Forecast | Winter storm potential increasing

After an ugly end to the work week and a few showers, look for more clouds to hang around tonight. Lows are cold as temperatures drop into the lower 30's.

Saturday will feature partly-mostly cloudy skies as temperatures warm into the mid-upper 40's. Not a bad start to the weekend at all, but significant changes show up Sunday.

A winter storm threat continues to increase late weekend. As of right now, rain and snow would ramp up Saturday night with the rain/snow line setting up right over the state. Nailing that down exactly is the tough part, but central and northern Kentucky appears to be in a prime spot for accumulating snow. More rain than snow would show up to our south and southeast. Cold air would quickly pour in behind this system with snow showing back up for everyone into Sunday night. This set up has the potential to drop several inches of snow in spots.

By Monday, snow would come to an end as an arctic push of air takes over. Temperatures will run over 20º+ below the normal for this time of the year with highs in the 20's and lows in the teens. Another system could deliver more snow chances late next week!