Chris Stapleton concert at Kroger Field postponed until 2021

The Chris Stapleton concert that was scheduled to take place at Kroger Field on April 25 has been postponed until 2021.

The University of Kentucky Athletics posted the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday.

The new date for the concert is April 24, 2021.

Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Stapleton, who grew up in Johnson County, joined Live Nation and University of Kentucky Athletics officials back in October when the concert was originally announced.

It was scheduled to be the first-ever concert at Kroger Field. Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Yola were scheduled to perform as well. All three artists are still listed on the flyer for the 2021 date.