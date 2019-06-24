Chris Stapleton donates $10K to Lexington Habitat

Grammy and CMA award-winning country music star Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane, have donated $10,000 to Lexington Habitat for Humanity, according to a release Monday from the organization.

Stapleton, a Lexington native, made the donation through his charitable fund, Outlaw State of Kind.

The donation, which will be used to help Lexington Habitat build safe, affordable housing, was completely unexpected.

“We were thrilled when the check came in the mail. It was completely unexpected,” said Rachel Childress, Lexington Habitat CEO. “It is beautiful when people use their resources to help others. Every dollar makes a difference and we know this gift will make a big impact on Lexington families. We are so grateful.”

Outlaw State of Kind (named for Stapleton's hit song Outlaw State of Mind) is administered by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and supports a variety of causes that are close to Stapleton’s heart.