Chris Stapleton leans on Lego in new music video

Chris Stapleton, along with his family and band members, appears as Legos in his "Second One to Know" music video. (Photo: Chris Stapleton/Facebook)
By  | 
Posted:

A new music video from Paintsville native Chris Stapleton features the country singer rendered as a Lego figure.

“Second One to Know” is off of Stapleton’s 2017 album, From A Room: Volume 1.

The video not only features Stapleton in Lego form, but also dozens of family members, his band, and even a cameo appearance by Chris Pratt.

Ninjas, eagles, and a dragon also make an appearance in the video.

Animators with Pure Imagination were behind the painstaking process of creating the music video’s unique images.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus