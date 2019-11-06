Chris Stapleton leans on Lego in new music video

A new music video from Paintsville native Chris Stapleton features the country singer rendered as a Lego figure.

“Second One to Know” is off of Stapleton’s 2017 album, From A Room: Volume 1.

The video not only features Stapleton in Lego form, but also dozens of family members, his band, and even a cameo appearance by Chris Pratt.

Ninjas, eagles, and a dragon also make an appearance in the video.

Animators with Pure Imagination were behind the painstaking process of creating the music video’s unique images.

