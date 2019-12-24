Christmas Eve fire damages Stanton man’s home

A Stanton man’s home took on heavy damage following a Christmas Eve fire.

Officials say multiple departments making up 35 firefighters responded to the fire off Washington Street.

So far, investigators believe the fire may have started from a gas stove.

The man was not home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters say the front of the home took on heavy damage from the flames while the back took on heavy smoke damage.

The man was at the scene late Tuesday night salvaging what he could.

